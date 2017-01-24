Here comes the first accumulating snow of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An area of low pressure will bring some wild weather to our region tonight and tomorrow. First, rain will develop overhead this afternoon and evening. After dinner, we may even get a few rumbles of thunder! On Wednesday, the rain will mix with and/or change to snow, especially by the late afternoon. Some minor accumulations are possible as we go through Wednesday night into Thursday. Generally 1-3 inches expected from Cedar Rapids up to Dubuque. Here in the Quad Cities, about an inch is expected. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect north of US-20 into Southern Wisconsin.

Northwestern Iowa could see as much as 10 inches of snow! If you've got travel plans up toward Sioux City, please think twice. The worst of the weather will arrive there tonight into early Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

