Davenport Police Department hold final informational session for the month at North Family YMCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa--- Davenport Police will hold one of their last informational workshops for the month for anyone interested in becoming a police officer, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the North Family YMCA.

The session is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Right now the department has 5 open positions, and they're looking to add more diversity to the team. During the workshop people will hear from officers already serving the department to learn how the application process works.

For some, the process could take up to 5 months to complete. Applicants must be willing to do an extensive background check, including a lie detector test.

People have until Monday, January 30, 2017, to turn in their applications.