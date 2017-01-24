× Bill would change protocol for student athlete concussions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require a trained health care professional to evaluate concussions at some Iowa high school sporting events, but it’s still unclear how school districts would pay for it.

A GOP-led House education subcommittee debated the proposed legislation Tuesday without taking action.

Iowa currently allows coaches or other officials to evaluate concussions during high school varsity sporting events. Some have argued over the years that the setup may create a conflict of interest that results in an athlete being placed back in a sporting event despite possible injury.

The bill doesn’t estimate a cost of the action but lawmakers and lobbyists acknowledged there would be an expense. Lawmakers say they’ll review those details before meeting again.