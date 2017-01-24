Bettendorf cruises to a 72-33 victory over Davenport North. The Bulldogs are now 8-0 in MAC.
Bettendorf boys stay perfect in MAC
-
Bettendorf Volleyball claims share of MAC Title
-
Bettendorf girls leave The Pit still perfect in MAC
-
Bettendorf stays undefeated in MAC
-
Bettendorf soars past West to remain on top of the MAC
-
Bettendorf Volleyball bests rival Spartans
-
-
Bettendorf boys with a MAC Statement
-
Bettendorf keeps pace in the MAC, tops West
-
Bettendorf boys stay undefeated in MAC
-
Bettendorf opens MAC play with win
-
Lady Wildcats best Bettendorf
-
-
MIC’D Up & Highlights: Bettendorf Girls remain tied for 1st in MAC with win over Muscatine
-
Bettendorf boys edge North Scott
-
Moline wrestling bests Bettendorf