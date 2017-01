Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just outside of Indianapolis, Indiana, a truck lost a load of marbles on Interstate 465, according to CBS 4 Indy.

It happened Saturday morning, January 21, 2017.

Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police confirmed that the truck was hauling 38,000 pounds of marbles, which got spilled all over an embankment in the southbound lanes of I-465.

According to the report, one lane of the highway was closed for most of the day for cleanup.

There were no reported injuries.