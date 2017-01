Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAGBRAI riders will get a view of northern Iowa for their 2017 ride.

Overnight cities for the 45th ride were announced Saturday, January 21.

They are as follows:

Spencer, Algona, Clear Lake, Charles City, Cresco, Waukon, and Lansing.

The route begins in Orange City and is a total of 411.4 miles, the third-shortest route in RAGBRAI history. It's expected to be the third easiest when combining distance and climb.