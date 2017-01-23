× One more mild day before winter’s cold return

Gray skies rule the roost today and will continue in the days ahead. A system puling in from the west will not only keep our skies cloudy but bring our next round of rain and/or snow followed by winter’s cold.

Normal high for this time of year is around 31 degrees which we’ll likely see that for an overnight low tonight. Come Tuesday will be the last mild day we see for the rest of the month as temperatures top around the mid 40s.

Later that evening the system arrives with rain showers and wind, which will continue into Wednesday. This will then mix in or change over to some light snow later that day. Even though roadways locally will be wet they won’t be slick to create any problems.

After seeing highs in the upper 30s on Wednesday comes the return of winter’s cold for the rest of the week with daytime highs just below freezing, which is typical for this time of year.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here