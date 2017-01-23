Man drops ring during Kiss Cam proposal at basketball game

ATLANTA — A man proposing to his girlfriend had a setback when he dropped the ring during a congratulatory back-pat.

It happened Saturday evening, January 21, 2017 at an Atlanta Hawks game. The couple was on the “Kiss Cam,” and after a quick smooch, he got down on one knee, and started proposing.

In the video, it appears to show a fan giving him a few pats on the back in congratulations. When the ring dropped, everyone surrounding them were on their feet, searching for the ring.

The jumbotron screen ended back on the court before anyone could tell whether or not the ring was found.

A fan tried to propose to his girlfriend last night…and then this happened: 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/tCgr0A3ItE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 22, 2017

Atlanta won the game at home, 110 – 93 over the 76ers.