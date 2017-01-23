× Got Spring Fever? Here’s how much winter we’ve got left

Temperatures have been very mild for much of the month of January. All the while, this is typically the coldest part of the year. More warm weather is coming the next few days with highs in the middle 40s. On Wednesday, we will have a pattern change. That will bring about colder-than-normal temperatures through at least the end of the month.

Our average high temperature is 31 degrees today. Typically, we don’t even see our last zero-degree weather until February 10th. And if you’re wondering, our first 70 degree day usually occurs right around the beginning of Spring: March 21.

The most interesting statistic I found this morning is the fact that we’ve received 13.8 inches of snowfall so far this Winter and we usually only get 13.8 inches from this point forward. But even if we do get that, we will still end up with much less snow than normal. Typically, in the Quad Cities we receive 31.6 inches of snow.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen