Fire causes extensive damage to Savanna, Illinois business

SAVANNA — Firefighters were on scene for several hours after a fire broke out at The Answer fitness salon on Main Street.

The fire was reported by a passerby around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2017, according to Fire Chief Shawn Picolotti. Crews were on scene for roughly 4.5 hours.

Picolotti said the fire left “extensive damage,” but that it was confined to the first floor.

The fire marshal found that the fire started from a box fan that shorted out, Picolotti said.

There was nobody inside when the fire started and there were no injuries. No other businesses were affected.