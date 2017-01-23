Fire at Marshalltown pork plant burns for hours

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating what caused a methane-fueled fire at the JBS pork plant in Marshalltown.

Firetrucks were dispatched to the plant’s methane collection lagoon about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters and JBS staffers isolated the plant from the methane collection system to prevent any gas exposure to the plant itself.

Officials say it took about three hours to extinguish the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

The video was taken by a truck driver, Christopher Worrell, who said he was waiting on a load while the fire was blazing.

JBS officials estimate damage at $500,000 and say the plant remains in production.