East Moline teachers vote in favor of strike as negotiations reach impasse

EAST MOLINE, Illinois-- Members of the East Moline Education Association voted Monday afternoon in favor of an intent to strike, saying nine months of negotiation haven't resolved issues of fair pay.

The vote came following negotiations Friday, Jan. 20 between the EMEA and the district. During the Friday meeting, the union lowered its demand of an added 2.5 percent raise to a 1.7 percent raise on top of the yearly raises teachers already see. The board position was to add no more than 1 percent to the raise.

Rich Palmer, spokesman for the EMEA, said teachers have not had an actual raise since 2009.

"It's a tough situation for us right now," he said of the impasse with the board. "WE felt like we were pushed into a corner and this was our only response. This has been going on for nine months."

Under Illinois law, there is a 10 day waiting period before a strike can take place. Palmer said he's hopeful an agreement can be reached before a strike begins.

Teachers and other supporters plan to continue informational picketing at Ridgewood Elementary school.