× Davenport residents may see smoke as city’s sewer system is tested

DAVENPORT — Residents may see smoke in odd places as workers run tests on the city’s sanitary sewer system.

The testing is being done to see where storm water might be getting into the system, according to a statement from the city.

From Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, smoke will be blown through the system from a manhole. Residents may see smoke coming from the ground, roof drains, catch basins or house vent stacks. Seeing this smoke is “normal, or expected,” read the statement.

“The smoke used in this process is non-toxic, non-staining, has no odor, is white to gray in color and creates no fire hazard,” the statement read.

Residents who live in the testing area will get a door hanger with extra information.