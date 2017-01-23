× Davenport man to serve 20 years for receipt of child pornography

DAVENPORT — A 24-year-old Davenport man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for receipt of child pornography after pleading guilty to exchanging sexually explicit messages with at least six under-age girls.

Jacob S. Watters’ sentence was handed down Monday, Jan. 23 in U.S. District Court in Davenport. In addition to the prison term, Watters was also ordered to serve 10 years supervised release upon leaving jail. According to a release, Watters is already a registered sex offender and was on probation for lascivious acts with a minor when he committed his other crimes.

Court records show that Watters was engaging in sexual chats and sending and receiving nude pictures with a 15-year-old California female. Recovered electronic records also showed Watters was communicating with six other minor females with whom he was having sexual conversations and exchanging pornographic pictures.