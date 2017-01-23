Armed robber reportedly jumps Walgreens pharmacy counter to steal meds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND -- Police are looking for an armed robber who they say stole medication from a Walgreens pharmacy.

The robbery was reported just before 6 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, according to a statement from the Rock Island Police Department.

"The suspect approached the pharmacy, jumped the counter, and subsequently forced the pharmacy staff to hand over prescription medications," read the police statement. He then left through the front door and took off on foot.

Police say the suspect showed a handgun at some point during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a black male, standing about 6-feet, 1-inch tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a red stocking cap, a red hooded sweatshirt with "YMCA" written on the front, and grayish pants, the statement said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.

A similar robbery was reported at a Walgreens pharmacy in Davenport, just less than a week before.

