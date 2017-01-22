Trump says he has meetings scheduled with world leaders, including the president of Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- Foreign policy was at the top of President Donald Trump's agenda for his second full day in office. At a swearing-in ceremony for his senior staff, President Trump said he already has meetings set up with the leaders of the U.K., Canada, and Mexico.

Trump had high praise for Mexico, saying, "Mexico has been terrific actually. Terrific. And the president has been really very amazing, and I think we're going to have a very good result for Mexico, the United States, and everybody involved."

The Trump White House says it's also moving closer toward fulfilling their campaign pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, although those discussions are apparently in the "very beginning stages."

One day after huge crowds gathered for women's marches across the country, talk persisted over crowd size at President Trump's inauguration. Trump's Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway defended false claims made by the White House Press Secretary as "alternative facts" this morning on "Meet the Press."

Mediator Chuck Todd argued, "It undermines the credibility of the entire White House press office on day one."

Conway shot back, "No it doesn't. Don't be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck. You're saying it's a falsehood, and they're giving Sean Spicer, our Press Secretary, gave alternative facts to that."

Meanwhile, the President continues to face resistance from Senate Democrats regarding some of his Cabinet appointments. But two of Trump's biggest Republican critics are having a change of heart.

In a joint statement, Senators John McCain and Lindsay Graham say they still have concerns about Rex Tillerson's past involvement with Russia, but they're now ready to support him. That increases the likelihood that Tillerson will be confirmed as Secretary of State.

Congress is expected to hold several other confirmation votes this week. So far, they've only confirmed two of Trump's 21 Cabinet nominees.