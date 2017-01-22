Rod and Custom show sees good turnout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The popular Quad Cities Rod and Custom Show wrapped up on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the QCCA Expo Center. The show started on Friday with Military Day, and the new Legacy Pinup Pageant was held on Saturday.

The show features all sorts of vehicles from different times in history. Drag race cars, hot rods and motorcycles were all on display, as well as custom paint jobs. Overall, vendors were impressed with this year's turnout.

"It's been very good turnout for all 3 days. We've had a lot of floor traffic, gave out a lot of info, really impressed with the turnout we had," said vendor Kraig Liddell.

This car show may be over, but the Iowa-Illinois Regional Auto Show is only three weeks away, running from Feb. 10-12 at the River Center in Davenport.