Fights put Anamosa State Penitentiary on 'restricted movement'

ANAMOSA, Iowa — The Anamosa State Penitentiary is on restricted movement and visitors are limited after what the prison calls “several offender on offender physical altercations.”

The prison was placed on restricted movement around 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

No staff injuries were reported, but there were some injuries received by offenders that were treated. Visitors are limited. Friends and family are encouraged to call before traveling for a visit.

An investigation is ongoing.