Figge displays elementary students’ art in new exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Sunday, Jan. 22, was the first day for the Young Artists at the Figge Exhibition.

Students from Muscatine were first up to see their art hung in the museum. Students also received certificates recognizing their work, which fills more than 70 frames.

"They can be doing things like tempera paints and watercolors, or doing really cool metal tooling or making masks. It really varies and you see all the fun things they get to learn during the year in the classroom," said Heather Aaronson with the Figge.

Muscatine students will have their artwork up for two weeks, before another school moves in. In all, seven local school districts will have their art on display.

The exhibit runs through the end of April.