EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of 37th Street in East Moline around 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Fire crews say what started as a trash fire in the garage spread to the home. No one was injured, and the home is vacant. The owner had been planning to demolish the house in the near future.