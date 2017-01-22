× Colder air makes a comeback this week

The mild weather will continue for a few more days. Some more patchy fog is possible Sunday night along with cloudy conditions. Lows will be in the low 30s.

A few breaks in the clouds are possible for Monday, but expect a mostly cloudy sky. The good news is that highs will remain in the mid 40s.

As our next low pressure system approaches us on Tuesday, a few light showers will pass through in the afternoon. Highs during the day will once again climb into the mid 40s.

Winter makes a comeback by Wednesday. Once this low pressure moves out, we’ll see a transition from rain to snow on the backside of the system. Temperatures on Wednesday will get near 40, but colder air will be filtering in that night. We’ll watch some light snow showers continue into Thursday. Highs on Thursday are looking to be more seasonal in the 30s. By Friday, highs will be in the 30s, but we’ll be watching those overnight lows falling back into the teens.

Winter isn’t over just yet!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham