Women’s marches held across the nation, internationally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. — There was a big turnout in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the National Women's March. This was a planned demonstration attracting people of all backgrounds to unite in the fight for civil rights.

An estimated 500,000 people marched in the Capitol city. Speakers included celebrities, and politicians, including U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

Following the march, Duckworth issued the following statement:

“Right now, there are real threats to women’s rights and civil rights in our country. However, the core values of our great nation – values for which I and countless other servicemembers risked our lives and limbs to protect – are stronger than the agenda of any one person. The best way we can fight for our rights is for more people to get involved in the political process. To everyone who attended a march today, stay involved in your community. Stand up and make your voice heard. Together, we can ensure that every woman – no matter her race or religion – has the right to fair pay, the right to make decisions about her own body and the right to a safe workplace environment.”

Hundreds of sister marches were held across the country. Some of the biggest marches were in Boston, New York, Chicago and L.A. Marchers say they all have different reasons for getting involved in the movement.

But the sister marches didn't stop at the US borders. Cities like Sydney, Berlin, London, Brussels, Paris and Mexico City had similar movements with women marching in solidarity.