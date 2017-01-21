× We’re getting a taste of spring this weekend

It’s so refreshing to see the sunshine! Any fog will clear out late this morning. Highs for Saturday will climb well above normal into the mid 50s. More clouds will move in later in the day.

Some fog may develop again on Saturday night, but it’s not getting too cold. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday is looking pretty nice with highs getting into the mid 40s. The sky will be mostly cloudy.

As for Monday, highs will top out in the low 40s with another mostly cloudy afternoon. We’ll be watching our next chance of rain come Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s. However, we may see some snow showers in mix later on Wednesday. Much cooler air will return on Thursday with blustery conditions, and highs will be in the 30s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham