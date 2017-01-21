Trump signs Executive Order, reversing Obama home insurance decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.--- President Donald Trump visited the CIA today to try and repair his relationship with the intelligence community. He then used the opportunity to claim the media was underestimating the crowds at his inaugural address. The President also used his appearance to praise Mike Pompeo, his choice to lead the CIA.

Trump signed an order doing away with economic relief for Americans trying to buy their first homes. Earlier this month, the Obama administration announced it would lower insurance costs for people taking out government-backed home loans. The cut was a quarter of one percentage point, and was supposed to go into effect on January 27th. The Federal Housing Administration says it would have saved homeowners an average of $500 per year.

So far tonight, the President hasn't talked about the massive marches and rallies happening across the country and around the world.