Outreach center helps area veterans with food, clothing

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Students and volunteers handed out food boxes to veterans on Saturday, Jan. 21, along with blankets, socks, and clothing.

The monthly food giveaways take place at the QC Veteran Outreach Center in Davenport. It's a way to say 'thank you' and help local veterans through tough times.

"It's been a great feeling for my family, for all of us, everybody that's volunteering. We just really found a niche that needed to be filled. We kinda fill the gaps and it's great," said founder Lola Vandewalle.

The event also included a hot lunch and allowed time for volunteers to talk and listen to area vets.

Next month, the QC Veteran Outreach Center will be hosting a free haircut day at their February food pantry giveaway from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Food baskets, toiletries and a hot lunch will be available.

Veterans should bring a military ID.

