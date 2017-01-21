Moline and Davenport Central tie with 234 points to claim the top spot at the United Township Swim Invite.
Moline, Davenport Central tie at UT Swim Invite
-
Pleasant Valley takes second at swim Invite
-
East Moline has always known how to throw a parade! #TBT
-
Kraft Plant closure could mean good news for nearby businesses
-
Moline wins U-T Bowling Invite
-
Pekin beats Davenport Central
-
-
Davenport Central opens new pool with a splash
-
Davenport Central holds off Clinton at home
-
Snow Emergencies Remain Day After Snowstorm
-
Davenport Central wins by 3 over Muscatine
-
How the state of Illinois is ramping up security for the information you enter online
-
-
Central wins at home
-
Central boys race past North
-
Central opens the season with win vs. Prairie