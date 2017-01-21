Moline church offers emergency supply of diapers to parents in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois — Parents with little ones get some extra help in the form of diapers through First Baptist Church in Moline. The church held their second Diaper Depot on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Volunteers were ready to hand out diapers organized by size to any moms and dads in need. Church members say they're excited to see the program grow.

"People sometimes have to choose between essentials, food, and things like diapers. And so this is a way for them to get the diapers they need," said Pastor Flint Miller.

The church plans to host a Diaper Depot every other month. The next one will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 18. The church is located at 1901 29th Street in Moline.