Klipsch: Davenport is in good financial shape

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport leaders say the city is in good financial shape headed into the new year. The council wrapped up its final budget work session on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Mayor Frank Klipsch says next year's budget will be balanced, with no increase in taxes. Plus, $18 million will be dedicated to improving city streets.

However, some outside agencies, such as the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, will receive cuts in funding.

"Many of them got slight cuts as well, because we had a fixed amount and we had needs that were there, so we have a responsibility to the taxpayer to use their dollars wisely and invest it properly and wisely," said Klipsch.

A public hearing on the recommended budget will be held in early February. Then it will go to the city council for a vote.