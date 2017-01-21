× Fog Likely Again For Sunday Morning

It was a treat to get into the 50s in the Quad Cities on Saturday! Thanks to more clouds Saturday night, it won’t be getting too cold. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Once the winds are calm early Sunday morning, more fog is likely to develop. The fog may linger until late Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, we’re looking at above average highs in the mid 40s. However, not much sunshine is expected with a mostly cloudy sky in place.

More breaks in the clouds are possible for Monday. The sky will still be mostly cloudy, and highs will top out in the low 40s.

The wet weather will return on Tuesday with a few light showers in the afternoon. It’s still going to be warm for January with temperatures in the 40s. As this low pressure move through on Wednesday, we’ll watch a transition from rain to a rain and snow mix. At this point, highs will be too warm on Wednesday for snow accumulations. We’ll be back in the low 40s once again.

As always, we will keep you updated if anything changes!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham