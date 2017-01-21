Ellis Kell inducted into Blues Hall of Fame following benefit concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Friends of Quad City musician Ellis Kell held a benefit on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the River Center. All proceeds went to Kell's family, keeping his legacy alive here in the Quad Cities.

Nearly a dozen bands were scheduled to perform.

"This won't be the last event like this I'm sure. It'll be hard not to celebrate Ellis for the rest of our lives."

Kell served as the director of programming and community outreach at the River Music Experience before he died last month. On Saturday evening, he was inducted in to the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame.

Kell died in December 2016 after a battle with cancer. Family, local musicians and residents alike made sure he knew that he was not alone. Friends and supporters donated more than $19,000 to his GoFund Me account to help him fight his battle. Along with donations, they left messages of support and comfort.