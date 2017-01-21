75,000 expected at Chicago women’s march

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of people, especially women, are expected in downtown Chicago for a march that’s connected to a similar gathering in Washington D.C.

The Women’s March on Chicago is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, with a rally in Grant Park, followed by a march at 11:30 a.m.

The march is occurring the same day as a larger march in Washington and similar events in 200 other cities, including Springfield and Carbondale.

About 75,000 people are expected to attend the Chicago rally and march. In Oak Park, the line of people waiting for a train into the city spilled onto the street.

Local activists at the march will talk about health care, immigrant rights and gun violence. Organizers also want to send a message to President Donald Trump that “women will defend and further their rights.”