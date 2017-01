Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois -- A resident said she was awoken by firefighters in the middle of the night asking her to evacuate because of an ice jam.

Video taken at Vandruff Island by Gayle Riley shows an ice jam building on the Rock River. You can see the ice flowing downstream, with some ice ending up along the banks. The video was taken on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Riley said members of the Black Hawk Fire Department were evacuating nearby residents at 3 a.m. because the jam was about break.