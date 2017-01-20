× Vehicle gets stuck on water-covered South Shore Drive in Moline

MOLINE — A car got stuck on flooded South Shore Drive when the driver tried to make through the water-covered road.

It was before 8 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2017 when the vehicle got stuck near the Interstate 74 overpass.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, reportedly got out on her own and walked away from the stranded car.

Responders provided her with a blanket and she was driven away from the scene in a squad car.

