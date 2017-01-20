Tennessee buck breaks Iowa world record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMNER COUNTY, Tennessee (WHO-TV) -- A Tennessee deer hunter has broken a 13 year old Iowa record by bagging the biggest buck ever recorded.

27-year old Stephen Tucker of Gallatin, Tennessee took down the monstrous deer on November 7th, 2016. However it wasn't until this week that the record could be confirmed. Tennessee Wildlife Officials had to wait 60 days to allow the rack to dry out before getting an official measurement.

The final measurements came in at 312 3/8 inches on the deer's rack. That breaks the record set by a then 15-year old Tony Lovsteun who scored 307 5/8 inches on a buck he shot back in 2003 near Albia.