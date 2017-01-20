× Still looks warmer this weekend… Winter weather looms for later next week

What you see is what you get as the clouds and spots of drizzle we’ve seen Friday will continue this evening and overnight with some widespread fog as well. But just like last night, nothing will freeze as temperatures will only drop around the 40 degree mark.

By Saturday, I still believe that there’s going to be just enough dryness sneaking in that we could see some breaks of sunshine. If so, then we should have no problem reaching the low to mid 50s for daytime highs.

Just some high clouds expected on Sunday as highs will be close to 50 degrees.

By early next week, temperatures will remain above normal with highs both Monday and Tuesday in the lower 40s. Afterwards, a winter weather pattern will then follow with rain changing to a light snow on Wednesday followed by that with blustery conditions and snow showers from time to time.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

