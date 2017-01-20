Rockridge knocks off rival Sherrard
-
Morrison knocks off Orion
-
West Burlington knocks off Cardinal Eldon
-
Sterling knocks off Ottawa to claim NIB-12 West title
-
PODCAST: Week 7 High School Football Previews
-
United Township rallies to knock off Sterling
-
-
Orion rolls to 20 point win
-
Pleasant Valley Volleyball knocks off Assumption
-
Bettendorf holds off Sherrard
-
Central knocks off Rocky at Genesis Shootout
-
Sherrard duo off to Division 1 level
-
-
North Scott Lady Lancers knock off top-ranked North
-
Rock Island knocks off Ottawa
-
Rock Island beats rival Moline