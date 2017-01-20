New Jersey man attends every presidential inauguration since 1941

SALEM, N.J. (AP) — Inaugurations are nothing new for B. Harold Smick Jr.

The 91-year-old New Jersey man witnessed his 18th inauguration in Washington on Friday, January 20, 2017.

WCAU-TV reports Smick’s first inauguration was Jan. 20, 1941 — the day he witnessed Franklin D. Roosevelt become the only U.S. president sworn into a third term. He was just 15 at the time.

Even though Smick is a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, he says he’s praying that President-elect Donald Trump will bring peace, health care and jobs.