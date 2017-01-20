Mic’d Up & Highlights: Newman grabs TRAC win over Bureau Valley
-
PODCAST: Week 7 High School Football Previews
-
Fulton wins high scoring game against Bureau Valley
-
Bureau Valley rolls to 23 point win
-
Newman wins rematch with St Bede
-
Fulton wins wild game over Rockridge to clinch TRAC Rock Division
-
-
Bureau Valley beats Riverdale
-
Score Sunday: Illinois HS Football Playoff Previews
-
Sterling Newman remains undefeated
-
Pleasant Valley gets road win over West
-
Galena defeats Newman to advance to Sectional Title game
-
-
Sterling Newman goes 9-0 in regular season
-
Pleasant Valley rolls in regular season finale
-
Easton Valley with the big win over Prince of Peace