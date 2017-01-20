× Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of three-month-old

ROCK ISLAND — The man who was charged in connection to the death of his three-month-old stepson has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Initially charged with murder, 32-year-old Robert John Brewer Jr. admitted to the lesser charge on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, court records show.

Back in August of 2015, emergency responders were called to the 1200 block of 31st Street when three-month-old Eli Brewer was reportedly not breathing, according to police. Eli was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Peoria; he died two days later.

Court records show that the murder charge will be dismissed at sentencing, which is set for March 10, 2017.

