Iowa man pleads not guilty in second murder-for-hire case

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — A March trial has been scheduled for a North Liberty man accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill three people who were expected to testify against him in another murder-for-hire case.

Justin DeWitt pleaded not guilty Thursday, Jan. 20, to three counts of attempted murder. DeWitt’s trial in Muscatine County is scheduled to begin March 6, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports.

A court document says DeWitt met in Muscatine County Jail with an undercover state agent who DeWitt thought knew a hit man. The document said DeWitt agreed to pay $25,000 to have an Iowa Public Safety Department agent and two other people killed before his Jan. 17 Johnson County trial in the first case.

Authorities say DeWitt wanted a business associate and his family killed.