Here's when the shivers and shovels will return

Our current stretch of very warm weather is responsible for significant flooding on the Rock and Mississippi Rivers. Instead of snowfall, we have received two significant rainfall events. Snow, that piles up to a foot, usually takes several days or weeks to melt off. With warm temperatures, all of the moisture that fell as rain immediately went into the rivers. And with more rain received on Thursday, river levels could inch up even more!

A big pattern flip-flop will bring colder-than-normal temperatures starting at the middle of next week.

Our present warmth began January 9th and will last a total of 16 days. Including our forecast numbers through next Wednesday, we will have had only two days with high temperatures in the 20s, six days with high temperatures in the 30s, six days with highs in the 40s, and three days with 50+ degree temperatures! Compare that to the forecast for the next 8 days beginning Thursday? Six days in the 20s and two days with highs in the teens.

There will also be a chance for more accumulating snowfall. This begins with a few inches Wednesday and then more active weather for the following week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen