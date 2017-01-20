× George H.W. Bush in stable condition; Barbara Bush improving

(CNN) — The health of the former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara, is looking up.

Former President George H. W. Bush has been extubated and is now breathing on his own “with minimal supplemental oxygen,” Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Friday, January 20, 2017. Former first lady Barbara Bush also continues to improve, he added.

The former President had been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. His wife is receiving treatment for bronchitis at the same hospital.

The couple are “comfortable and watching inauguration coverage together,” McGrath said.

Back in 2015, Bush broke a vertebrae in his neck.