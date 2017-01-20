Dozens of QC residents become U.S. citizens on Inauguration Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just as Donald Trump took his oath of office Friday morning, more than 50 people took a different oath to become U.S. citizens.

Judge Sara Darrow held the naturalization ceremony in her Rock Island courtroom on January 20, 2017.

During the ceremony, 53 people from 24 different countries pledged their allegiance to the United States of America and officially became U.S. citizens.

"It means a lot," said Florencia Jurmeo, originally from the Philippines. "Everybody from the Philippines wants to get this, American citizenship. It's our dream. It's my dream."

For the country's newest citizens, Trump's inauguration added even more significance to the day.

"It does," said Catherine Denial, who originally came from the United Kingdom. "My politics do not match the new president's politics, but I'm proud to be part of the same American experiment that he is."

Many also expressed their excitement for the new administration.

"I just love him," said Jurmeo. "I believe in him."

"It's a day I can't even forget. I'm a Donald Trump supporter, and then today's my day, I'm a citizen, so I'm so happy that everything's going great again," said Freddy Nsunz, who came from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The majority of the new citizens came from Burma, but countries including Mexico, India, Nepal, and Sudan were also represented.