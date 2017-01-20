× Death of suspect puts end to criminal investigation into LeClaire motorcycle fatal

LECLAIRE, Iowa — Police announced that a potential vehicular homicide case against a man who crashed his SUV into a group of motorcyclists on Sept. 10, 2016, killing two and injuring another, has been closed because the suspect has died.

In a media release sent out Friday, Jan. 20, officials said the driver of the SUV, Darryl Wilson, who was 52 at the time of the accident, had a blood alcohol level of .075, under the legal limit of .085. However, lab results indicated the presence of prescription medication in his blood. The release did not specify what drug or drugs those were.

“Due to the combination of alcohol and prescription medication in Mr. Wilson’s blood, criminal charges would have been filed,” the release stated.

Those charges would have included two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of serious injury by vehicle, it added.

Authorities confirmed that Wilson died on Jan. 1, 2017, therefore the criminal investigation into the fatality accident is considered closed.