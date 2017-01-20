× Class action lawsuit filed by angry customers who bought non-hatching Hatchimals

Bakersfield, CA (KGTV) — A Bakersfield woman is suing the company behind Hatchimals, one of the hottest toys this past holiday season.

Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos is representing Jodie Hejduk in a class action lawsuit over the toy, which never hatched.

The toy retails for $50 to $60, but they often went for more than that because of demand. The toy is supposed to “hatch” from an egg when children knock, tap, or rub on the shell after about 30 minutes of playtime. The Hatchimal inside responds with lights and sounds and eventually hatches into a creature kids can talk and engage with.

There have been a number of reports from around the nation of the toys not working as advertised. Unhappy customers aired their frustrations with the toy on Twitter in the days after Christmas. Mattel said on Twitter it was aware of the issue and was working to fix it.