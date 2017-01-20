× Cannabis cough syrup and marijuana infused Sriracha sauce discovered in OKC bust

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) — It’s some hot stuff.

Authorities in Oklahoma say they’ve seized bottles of hot sauce that had more than pepper for a kick. Deputies in Canadian County say the sriracha hot sauce had marijuana in it. The pepper sauce was among pot-containing products not legal for sale in the state.

KOCO-TV reports authorities also found bottles of marijuana cough syrup, THC vape canisters and 5 and a half pounds of high-grade marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags. The pot products were found in duffel bags inside the trunk of a car loaded on a car hauler.

“I believe these drugs were manufactured with the intent of illegal distribution in non-legal states under the guise of being manufactured for legal retail sale in California or Colorado. Except for the 5 ½ lbs of marijuana, the drugs were all packaged and priced as if they were intended to be purchased from a shelf in a retail store,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

While the labeling of the drugs indicates the total retail value of the drugs to be $12,097.00, the street value of the illegal drugs is closer to fifty thousand dollars.

Authorities say the truck driver wasn’t involved in any criminal activity and was let go.