Candlelight vigil held on birthday of missing woman from Knox County

ONEIDA, Illinois — The disappearance of a former Knox County woman has inspired the community to hold a candlelight vigil in her honor.

Megan Foglesong, a graduate of ROWVA High School, was last seen in Alden, Kansas in late November or December of 2015, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

The candlelight vigil was scheduled on Megan’s 23rd birthday, according to the “Bring Megan Home” Facebook page. The vigil was set for Friday, January 20, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the Oneida Softball Diamond.

A deputy with the Rice County Sheriff’s Department in Kansas, where Megan was last seen, previously said that foul play was suspected in her disappearance.

In July of 2016, Deputy Brian Treastor told WQAD News 8 that he could not give specific details because it could interfere with both this case and another that was still under investigation. At that time, Treastor said the Foglesong case would be turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Megan is described as being between 5- feet, 3-inches tall to 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing between 140 and 170 pounds, according to NamUs. She has sandy blonde hair, wears glasses or contact lenses, and has a long scar on her right thigh. She has piercings on her ears, tongue, and belly button, and has the following tattoos: a flower on her left hip, a dream catcher down the side of her left calf, a heart design on her right wrist that reads “thick thin,” and an infinity sign on her upper right chest.