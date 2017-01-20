× BREAKING: Rapid water rise inundates homes along Rock River in Moline

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Rock Island County until 9:15am Friday morning. Early this morning, an ice jam caused a rapid rise of the river level. In some places, the water rose two feet in just a matter of an hour or two. If you live in an area affected, please seek higher ground immediately. Ice jam flooding is particularly dangerous as ice can make roads impassable, even for large vehicles with four-wheel-drive. Anyone caught in flood water could also experience hypothermia in minutes.

North Shore Drive and South Shore Drive are affected with high water. Some homes along US-6 in Coal Valley could also see high water levels. In addition, the Green Valley Soccer Complex is also expected to have high water.

The water level could rise further until the ice breaks free or the water finds a way downstream.

WQAD will have full coverage of this flooding all morning long on Good Morning Quad Cities.

This is a developing story.