Bettendorf opens a big lead on their way to win.
Bettendorf runs past Clinton
-
Bettendorf runs past Muscatine
-
Bettendorf opens MAC play with win
-
Sterling Newman runs past Clifton Central
-
Rock Island runs past Galesburg
-
North girls stay tied for MAC lead
-
-
Bettendorf caps off undefeated District play over Central
-
Bettendorf cruises to win over Davenport North
-
Bettendorf soars past West to remain on top of the MAC
-
Bettendorf beats Assumption by double digits
-
Bettendorf drops home game to Iowa city West
-
-
Bettendorf clinches district crown over IC High
-
Bettendorf BB opens season with win
-
Bettendorf GBB opens season with home win