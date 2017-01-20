× Autopsies: Iowa murder-suicide couple suffered health issues

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a couple found dead in a murder-suicide at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo, Iowa suffered from health problems.

Autopsies confirmed that Neil Miller, 86, shot and killed his wife, Marilyn Miller, 83, before taking his own life, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports. Their bodies were found Saturday morning, Jan. 14. They lived in Waterloo.

Police Capt. Dave Mohlis says the Millers had medical issues and that people who knew them say the couple didn’t want to go to a nursing home.

They’d been married 65 years.

CLICK HERE for Neil Miller’s obituary, and CLICK HERE for Marilyn Miller’s obituary